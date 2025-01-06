Governor General billed $70,000 to visit Paris Paralympics: report

Governor General Mary Simon billed taxpayers nearly $70,000 to celebrate “diversity and inclusion” at the Paris Paralympics last summer. Rideau Hall continues to evade calls for greater fiscal restraint.

“The Governor General plays an important role in representing Canada,” a spokesperson said in a statement. Simon's mandate makes her a representative of the King in Canada’s constitutional monarchy, with a constitutional duty to uphold responsible governance, yet she continues to wine and dine like royalty.

From August 27 to September 1, Simon and her entourage billed taxpayers $68,893, with final costs still being tabulated. Hotel bills totalled $36,847 for “58 room nights,” as well as thousands more to charter an RCAF-manned Challenger jet.

Public outcry intensified after a Commons committee refused to itemize Simon’s spending last year, after it jumped 11% in 2023 to $37.6 million.

A prior committee report urged Rideau Hall to report travel costs and “publish an annual report on its activities including its financial statements” on a quarterly basis.

Cabinet rejected calls to cut travel delegations by half, cease the use of government jets, and limit “menu choices” for inflight catering.

“The Governor General has a mandate to travel internationally to advance Canada’s interests and priorities,” it wrote to MPs last February 5. “That said, the government seeks to continually review and improve its current practices with a view to deliver better oversight, controls and value on a range of cost drivers.”

Concerning the Paris Paralympics, Simon was “carrying out the duties of the head of state on behalf of the Sovereign,” said Rideau Hall. She travelled to celebrate “diversity and inclusion” at the Paralympics, a spokesperson claimed.

In 2022 — her first full year as viceregal — Simon spent nearly $3 million in travel expenses, reported the Post. They include four junkets abroad and 17 trips within Canada.

Among them included a $1.17 million bill for a diplomatic excursion to Dubai. Costs of lavish inflight catering totalled $93,118 for gourmet dishes such as beef wellington, fresh salmon, cakes with fine wine.

The year prior, Simon billed $801,418 to attend the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany, alongside 30 guests and two photographers. Expenses included a $19,794 banquet for the dignitaries.

“Irresponsible spending by the Office of the Governor General has caused outrage,” said Conservative MP Kelly Block, stressing the Governor General’s “extravagant lifestyle” shows “a lack of respect for taxpayers.”

In addition to the outlandish travel expenses, MPs learned that Simon spent $37,000 on a new wardrobe including silk jackets and $380 shoes. She expensed those purchases to taxpayers in spite of her generous salary, of which she received a hefty pay hike in successive years, putting her annual stipend at $362,800. Simon's is subject to annual raises under the Governor General’s Act.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation questioned the entitlement, urging Ottawa to justify the automatic, hefty raises while Canadians struggle to afford basic necessities.

“Canadians are struggling to afford a jug of milk or a package of ground beef, so the government shouldn’t be rubber-stamping another raise for the Governor General,” Franco Terrazzano, CTF federal director, told the National Post.

“A serious government would mandate the Governor General’s office be subject to access-to-information requests, cut all international travel except for meetings with the monarchy, end the expense account for former governors general, reform the pension and scrap the clothing allowance,” he said.