Governor General blazed through 25K litres in fuel to give a climate lecture

Governor General Mary Simon told the crowd in Rovaniemi, Finland that, "We cannot ignore that how we do things is just as important as what we do," in her speech titled "Discussion on Climate Change and the Impacts on Livelihoods."

The February 9, 2023 trip to deliver the carbon scolding by the GG included an excessive entourage at the expense of the taxpayer. Simon's husband, photographer, and 13 other passengers and crew were aboard the Challenger Jet managed by the Royal Canadian Air Force.

DOCUMENTS show @GGCanada burned through 25,000 litres of jet fuel to fly to Finland for a #ClimateChange speech. People must "act now" to save the planet, she said. https://t.co/75isbR8D2Q #cdnpoli @DanAlbas pic.twitter.com/cYx8LPFzs6 — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) June 20, 2023

The data was revealed through an inquiry of the transport ministry posed by Conservative MP Dan Albas and first reported by Blacklock's Reporter, which also detailed the jet fuel cost for the trip at $39,252.

This is not the first time Simon has been accused of wasting fuel and money for green virtue points. Another exposure by Blacklock's uncovered Simon using the Challenger for a 3000 km commute to attend a 6-minute ceremony.

DOCUMENTS tabled in Commons show RCAF logged 3,000 kilometres so @GGCanada could attend 6-minute ceremony. Mary Simon earlier said it was “up to all of us to act responsibly” to fight #climatechange. https://t.co/kOkxzTXmIW pic.twitter.com/tGGRE85iT1 — Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) March 24, 2023

Simon has recently come under scrutiny for her lack of frugality in her office. Records show that $93,118 was spent on in-flight catering.

Racking up a nearly six-figure tab on in-flight catering is a huge waste of money and shows contempt for taxpayers’ hard-earned money.@taxpayerDOTcom reacts to huge in-flight catering bill GG Mary Simon and her guest racked up on taxpayers' dime:https://t.co/I2hVIZAvfC — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) June 14, 2022

“Racking up a nearly six-figure tab on in-flight catering is a huge waste of money and shows contempt for taxpayers’ hard-earned money,” said Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the CTF. “Trudeau has repeatedly failed to clean up the waste at Rideau Hall.