Governor General rakes in another pay hike—now earning $378K on taxpayer dime

While Canadians tighten their belts, Governor General Mary Simon is cashing in—again. She just received a $15,200 pay raise, bringing her taxpayer-funded salary to a staggering $378,000. This marks her fourth raise since 2021, sparking outrage over Ottawa’s automatic pay hikes and the governor general’s lavish perks.

This marks Simon’s fourth pay raise since 2021, amounting to an overall increase of $49,300 since she took office. The 25% salary jump since 2019 has sparked outrage from taxpayer advocates, who argue that the largely ceremonial position is costing Canadians far too much.

The Governor General lives in a taxpayer-funded mansion, gets a $130,000 clothing budget, an expense account for life, a $150,000 annual pension

“Can anyone in government explain how Canadians are getting more value from the governor general?” asked Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). “The automatic pay-raise culture in Ottawa is ridiculous, and politicians and bureaucrats shouldn’t expect more money every year just because they’re on the taxpayer payroll.”

Simon’s $378,000 salary is only the beginning. She enjoys a taxpayer-funded mansion, a platinum pension, a clothing budget, free dry cleaning, and luxurious travel—all at the public’s expense.

Former governors general also collect lavish lifelong pensions. Even Julie Payette, who resigned in disgrace after just three years in office, is set to receive $4.8 million if she collects her pension until age 90. In total, Canada’s five living former governors general will cost taxpayers more than $18 million in pensions alone.

They’re also allowed to expense taxpayers for up to $206,000 per year—a privilege that extends six months after their deaths.

Simon’s tenure has been marked by controversy over spending, including:

$2.7 million in travel costs in 2022, including a $100,000 in-flight catering bill for a Middle East trip.

$71,000 spent on luxury travel in Iceland.

$88,000 in taxpayer-funded clothing expenses for Simon and Payette since 2017.

$117,000 in dry cleaning costs since 2018—despite in-house laundry staff.

With Canadians struggling under inflation and tax hikes, the CTF is demanding reforms, including ending automatic pay raises, eliminating the governor general’s expense account, slashing the clothing budget, and restricting taxpayer-funded international travel.

“The governor general already takes a huge taxpayer-funded salary, and she should show leadership by refusing this year’s pay hike,” said Terrazzano. “Platinum pay and perks should have been reined in a long time ago.”