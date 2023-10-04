Governor General spent $117K on professional dry-cleaning services since 2018

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 8,690 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) continues to grill Rideau Hall for disrespecting taxpayer dues as Canada’s Governor General has racked up a six-figure dry cleaning tab since 2018.

According to records tabled by Conservative MP Kelly McCauley in response to an Order Paper Question, Governor General Mary Simon and her predecessor Julie Payette spent $117,566 on professional dry-cleaning services.

The records note, “traditional laundering is done in-house,” but Rideau Hall outsourced everything from personal clothing, tablecloths, napkins and assorted linens for professional dry cleaning.

“When I spill half the Pizza Hut lunch buffet on my white work shirt, I don’t stick the company I work for with the dry-cleaning bill and neither should the governor general,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF Federal Director.

“This is another perk the governor general enjoys that struggling Canadians can’t afford,” he added.

According to the CTF, Rideau Hall spent more than $1,800 a month on dry-cleaning services since 2018, which would cover the costs to dry clean 13,831 blouses, 6,204 dresses or 3,918 duvets.

In May, the National Post reported that Simon and Payette billed taxpayers more than $88,000 in clothing purchases since 2017.

Both governor generals spent as much as $3,000 on each clothing item, from a $450 ceremonial hat to $20 t-shirts for personal use. Some of the more costly items included a $3,000 “black velvet dress with silk lining” and $1,064 boots.

McCauley called many of the expenses “obscene,” after tabling Rideau Hall’s clothing bill in May.

“I fully accept there are some ceremonial things that have to be done, and I know GG Simons is buying Inuit-made items, and I’m fully on board with that,” he said.

However, most of the 200 clothing items purchases appeared to be for recreational or day-to-day business use, claimed the National Post.

“But $140 for flat shoes, $200 for boots, and T-shirts? I’m sorry, but the average Canadians pay for their own boots when they go to work,” added McCauley.

Since 2017, Canada’s two most recent Governors-General, Julie Payette and Mary Simon, have billed taxpayers over $88,000 on ceremonial and personal clothing items.



MORE: https://t.co/r9vysAvxD5 pic.twitter.com/JDpcbRYwAi — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) June 2, 2023

According to the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General (OSGG), the governor general can purchase up to $130,000 in clothing over a five year mandate — down from $200,000 after a 2021 review.

Following the review, the OSGG received about $33 million in federal funding.

Payette spokesperson, Lise Boyer, said the former governor general spent roughly $50,000 on clothing over the four years she held the role.

“All clothes were related to Madame Payette’s function, duties and [visits by] foreign states,” she claimed.

The Secretary told the National Post the allowance exists to serve clothing protocols for when the governor general “performs their unique state, ceremonial and public duties.”

“Such items include formal wear, uniforms, outerwear for specific climate conditions and extremes, and garments that respect a variety of cultural/religious conventions and dress code requirements,” reads an emailed statement.

Canada's governor general received a $40,000 pay bump during the COVID pandemic, courtesy of the taxpayers who faced unprecedented economic hardship during that period.



MORE: https://t.co/ubDwuqa93v pic.twitter.com/tqlSbyktvQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 8, 2023

According to the documents, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nor his cabinet expensed clothing on the taxpayer dime during that period.

“The prime minister doesn’t get a penny for a clothing allowance,” said McCauley. “If the prime minister and ministers can pay for their clothes, then surely governors general can too.”

The Privy Council Office (PCO) showed the governor general's base salary increased 13% annual raise between 2019 and 2022, from $302,800 to $342,100. Simon’s salary now sits at $351,600 per annum.

“Canada’s governor general already takes a $351,600 salary every year so they can pay for their own clothes,” said Terrazzano.