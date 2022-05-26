U.S Energy Sec. claims skyrocketing gas prices represent need for shift to renewables

AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Biden administration flack in charge of the country’s energy policies, Jennifer Granholm, said that the skyrocketing price of gas is a good reason for the United States to move away from fossil fuels and fully embrace green energy.

As Americans struggle to pay for gas, the Biden administration blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the hike. More recently, President Joe Biden bragged about the country’s “enormously high gas prices,” stating that it was growing pain in America’s “incredible transition” towards renewable energy.

“Here’s the situation,” Biden said, Daily Wire reported. “And when it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over.”

Biden says the quiet part out loud. He admits, in effect, that the left celebrates record-high gas prices, seeing them as a spur to “an incredible transition” of the US economy away from fossil fuels. pic.twitter.com/VxgpnW6AlL — Mike (@Doranimated) May 24, 2022

At a press conference in Golden, Colorado, Granholm announced a $38 million investment by the Department of Energy to “decarbonize” its National Laboratories on Wednesday. She then touched upon the topic of surging gas prices.

She said that the soaring gas prices were an “exclamation point” for America’s need to embrace renewable sources of energy and accelerate the transition from oil and gas.

The Energy Secretary referred to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and its effects on the global oil supply as a reason to accelerate the adoption of green energy.

“No one has ever weaponized access to the sun,” she exclaimed, referring to the cutoff of Russian oil and gas to its western neighbors – neverminded the fact that the sanctions are largely driven by the very countries that depend on Russian sources.

“No one has ever weaponized access to wind. The way we are energy secure is to build homegrown clean energy, and other countries are looking to that as well," Granholm said.

Granholm refused to admit responsibility for the rising price of gas in the United States, opting to blame the surging prices on supply shortages worldwide.

“Everybody realizes that gasoline is derived from oil, and oil is traded on a global market, and so every country in the world is facing this,” she insisted. “Every country is looking for ways to increase supply in the moment — in supply of oil so that we can stabilize.”

Granholm said that the U.S. can deal with the situation in the short term by tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and calls on oil companies to increase their output. She said that the Biden administration has already done so.

On Tuesday, Granholm rejected allegations that the Biden administration purposely limited the supply of oil and gas to pressure Americans to adopt the establishment’s green energy agenda.

“That is absolutely false,” she said, according to the Hill. “The price is on the global market as you heard me tell you what the price per gallon that people across the world are paying. Oil is traded globally. We do wanna see a movement toward electrification of transportation but we know that people aren’t in a position – many people are not in a position to buy an electric vehicle today.”

“It’s one of the reasons why the President wants to bring down the prices of electric vehicles by asking for tax credits at the dealer to the tune of about $10,000 per car so that it becomes more affordable,” Granholm continued. “But we’re not there today. We want to increase supply today to bring prices down to stabilize supply and demand. It’s the one tool that we have right now.”