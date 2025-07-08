Grassroots activism fuelling anti-mass migration protests in Ireland: Fatima Gunning

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Gript Media journalist Fatima Gunning joined the show to discuss how the Irish are rebelling against unfettered mass immigration and attacks on free speech.

Gunning discussed why she believes the ongoing protests against mass immigration recently have been fuelled by grassroots activism. Approximately 15,000 people were protesting in Dublin at one of the last events according to Gunning, although the mainstream media labelled it closer to 5,000.

"A lot of the power behind this movement is coming from more grassroots sources. So yes, it does seem to be growing. I think that two years ago, anybody who wanted to participate in a protest like that would've been perhaps shamed out of doing so by being called racist, far-right, Nazi, whatever kind of slur the people who consider themselves to have the moral superiority when it comes issues of interest in Ireland would have called people," she explained.

Gunning went on: "But I think that has waned to the point that more and more people are feeling more comfortable and actually saying 'I don't agree with open borders, I don't agree with Irish people becoming a minority in some towns and villages, and I don't agree with the level of largely male migrants who are unvetted ... coming into our country which is already screaming for a lack of housing, lack of healthcare resources, you name, it we're not in a good place.'"

Gunning’s insights reveal how grassroots activism is driving Ireland’s anti-mass migration protests, empowering citizens to challenge open-border policies despite mainstream media pushback.

