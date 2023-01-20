Greta Thunberg protests climate inaction at World Economic Forum event in Davos

E-transfer (Canada):

Greta Thunberg and around 20 other activists protested in sub-zero temperatures on Friday, calling for climate justice as the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings took place in Davos, Switzerland.

Greta and the other activists gathered in central Davos in front of dozens of international journalists who recorded the event in which the activists chanted “What do we want? Climate justice. When do we want it? Now,” and “Fossil fuels have got to go.”

Halfway through the short protest, which lasted less than an hour, Greta left and was escorted away by some of her supporters and the protest continued without her.

The remaining protesters held signs warning of global temperatures heating up and the negative consequences of using fossil fuels.

