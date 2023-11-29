Greta Thunberg slammed for ‘crush Zionism’ remarks at anti-Israel rally

Cheques made out to Rebel News: Rebel News Network Ltd. PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

Greta Thunberg, known for her environmental activism, is reportedly facing criticism for her participation in an anti-Israel rally in Sweden.

A video posted by The Epoch Times shows Thunberg chanting "crush Zionism" at the event in Stockholm last week. The phrase has sparked controversy as it is interpreted by some as a challenge to Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state and is deemed antisemitic by critics.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg chants "Krossa Sionismen" (Crush Zionism) with the crowd at a pro-Palestinian rally in Stockholm on Nov. 23. pic.twitter.com/ky7qT6R4fA — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) November 24, 2023

Thunberg, who has been a prominent figure in advocating for climate action, has previously faced scrutiny over her political statements. However, these recent allegations have intensified the debate around her activism.

Commentators such as Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire, and podcast host Dave Rubin have expressed strong criticism of Thunberg's alleged remarks. Shapiro referred to Thunberg's actions as a reflection of a generational issue influenced by media and cultural trends, while Rubin criticized her understanding of environmental issues in the Middle East.

“This immoral garbage pseudo-child is a perfect distillation of the generation of morons created by the toxic combination legacy media, social media, and wokeism,” said Shapiro, Daily Wire reported.

Author David Steinberg and international human rights attorney Arsen Ostrovsky have also voiced disapproval, with Steinberg making a provocative comparison to the Hitler Youth and Ostrovsky labeling her a "racist talking head" and "useful idiot for Hamas."

International human rights lawyer Hillel Neuer commented on the potential implications of Thunberg's alleged statements, with Neuer hinting at the possibility of further involvement with the United Nations.

“Now for sure the U.N. will invite her back,” Neuer suggested.