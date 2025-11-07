Gruesome cull manual shows feds' preferred methods after ostriches gunned down

On Thursday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn reacted to a report from CTV News outlining the possible methods the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) can use to cull the ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C.

The internal manual — reportedly distributed in 2016 — states that agents can use gas, lethal injections, firearms, or neck-breaking to destroy ostriches.

The agency's graphic strategy for lethal injections involves three people — one to sit on the bird to restrain it, one to hold its head, and "one to inject the drug".

The document was uncovered just hours before agents from the CFIA began shooting the ostriches to initiate the cull on Thursday evening in the darkness.

Exclusive footage from Rebel News early Friday morning shows dozens of deceased ostriches lying scattered in a "kill pen" constructed by the CFIA.

Rebel News journalist Drea Humphrey is on the scene and spoke with the emotional farm owners the morning after the mass slaughter.

BREAKING OSTRICH KILL NEWS:



Farm owner Karen Espersen, her son Esper, and daughters Katie & Whitney (on the phone) face their first morning after the slaughter.



I haven’t shown them the kill footage yet wanted them to have coffee first. Reaction soon at https://t.co/ziF2wnLm2P. pic.twitter.com/9oaaq8TwtR — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) November 7, 2025

The Supreme Court of Canada ruled on Thursday morning against Universal Ostrich Farms, dismissing its appeal and setting the culling of the flock in motion.

The CFIA ordered the flock of hundreds of ostriches to be culled after two deceased birds allegedly tested positive for the avian flu in late 2024. The agency was acting on an anonymous tip about several birds falling ill.

The agency's decision to cull the ostriches came despite the exotic birds being used for groundbreaking antibody research, including with Yasuhiro Tsukamoto of Japan's Kyoto Prefectural University.

The killing of the birds marks the conclusion of a months-long legal saga that has gained international attention, including from members of the Trump administration like Dr. Oz and RFK Jr., who both spoke out in support of the ostriches.