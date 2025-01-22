Trudeau’s carbon tax czar admits a future Liberal government could abandon the “consumer carbon price,” noting it’s “very unpopular” among Canadians. It remains to be seen whether another tax hike is expected, should the Party survive a March 26 confidence vote.

“Our plan is not based on one single measure,” Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told reporters yesterday. “Our plan to fight climate change is based on a hundred different measures that we’ve put in place.”

He simultaneously backed Mark Carney to succeed Trudeau, a WEF elitist and former central bank governor who supports the carbon tax.

"Our plan is not based on one single measure," Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault calls carbon tax "very unpopular," says cabinet may not "go ahead with the consumer carbon price" set to jump 20% on April 1 to 21 cents/litre on gasoline.

On Sunday, Carney’s campaign leaked to the media that he would scrap the carbon tax. But when reporters asked him that question at his campaign kickoff, he would not give a straight answer.

“If you are going to take out the carbon tax, we should replace it with something that is at least, if not more, effective,” Carney said. “Perception may be that it takes out more than the rebate provides, but reality is different, and Canadians will miss that money.”

Guilbeault did not seem concerned by Carney’s wish-washy stance on the carbon tax.

“He has a wealth of experience navigating difficult crises… the financial crisis in 2008 when he was here in Canada, Brexit in England. He has a ton of experience on the world stage. … For those reasons, I have great trust in his abilities,” the minister said.

The carbon tax is a "complex issue" says Environment Minister Steven Guildbeault, which is why Conservatives are having so much success with their "axe the tax" message. Explaining why we need a carbon tax "is much more difficult," he adds.

“Carney’s the guy who is supposed to have his homework done,” said the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF). “Instead, he shrugged at the obvious question, saying he’d release a ‘comprehensive’ plan later.”

“In other words: just trust him.”

When asked what went wrong with the carbon tax, Guilbeault shifted blame to the Conservatives, reported Blacklock’s.

“He [Poilievre] lied and manipulated Canadians on this issue because for a number of years,” the minister said, claiming “a large [number] of Canadians” backed the tax before the Opposition leader launched “axe the tax” rallies across Canada.

As Trudeau's carbon tax is set to increase on April 1, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault claims policies like this actually lower the cost of living.

As Trudeau's carbon tax is set to increase on April 1, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault claims policies like this actually lower the cost of living. "Taking climate action lowers our cost of living."

Taxpayers, meanwhile, do not believe in the supposed benefits of the carbon tax, according to Privy Council research. They repute the claim that most households are net recipients of the levy.

Focus group participants neither believed in the economic case for the tax or that it actually reduced emissions, reported Blacklock’s. “Carbon pricing works,” Guilbeault previously claimed. “This has never been clearer.”

Meanwhile, Data Mart figures last summer acknowledged Canada’s GDP would decline as much as $30 billion annually once the carbon tax is fully implemented. It was slated to increase $15 annually until 2030, reaching $170 per tonne of emissions.

A recent Budget Office (PBO) report also contradicts prior claims, stating the poorest 20% of households will be net recipients of the carbon tax this fiscal year. “People get more money back,” the minister has repeatedly said.

Steven Guilbeault refuses to admit CO2 emissions for the third time



Steven Guilbeault refuses to admit CO2 emissions for the third time. This is the third time the Environment Ministry has admitted to not caring about internal carbon expenditures while imposing a carbon tax, which is one of the leading contributors to Canada's inflationary…

Minister Guilbeault stated that if the consumer carbon price is not implemented, he will work with Mr. Carney to find an alternative that balances affordability for Canadians while meeting 2030 climate targets.

Should the scheduled 2025 carbon tax increase continue, it will rise by 20% to 21¢ per litre for gasoline and 18¢ per cubic metre of natural gas. Cabinet fixed the schedule in 2019 under the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act.