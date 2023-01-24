Guilbeault dirty deletes tweet about Lunar New Year shooting

Steven Guilbeault wasn't the only liberal to assign blame before all the facts rolled in.

Guilbeault dirty deletes tweet about Lunar New Year shooting
The Canadian Press / Justin Tang
Remove Ads

The Minister of Environment and Climate, who previously spearheaded a new internet censorship law in his role at the Heritage Ministry, spread misinformation that a mass shooting in California was a result of anti-Asian racism.

In another case of the supply of white supremacists not rising to meet the demand, the shooter was Asian. The suspect in the mass shooting, which left ten dead Sunday evening, is 67-year-old Huu Can Tran.

Steven Guilbeault wasn't the only liberal to assign blame before all the facts rolled in. The urge to jump to conclusions spanned the border, with Democrat Adam Schiff repeating Guilbeault's mistake.

Guilbeault drafted Bill C-11, a law to regulate, censor and control online content in the same manner as it does terrestrial broadcasting.

To fight back against Trudeau's efforts to control what you can post and see on the internet, please visit WWW.StopTheCensorship.ca

Canada United States California Steven Guilbeault News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Stop The Censorship
  • By Ezra Levant

PETITION: Stop The Censorship

37,658 signatures
Goal: 50,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.