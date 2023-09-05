Guilbeault silent on China using slave labour to build solar panels

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 28,378 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has made one thing clear with his deafening silence: he wants 'green energy' now, ethics be damned.

On August 31, Guilbeault left the annual conference of the China Council for International Cooperation for Environment and Development (CCICED), concluding the first meetings attended by Canada since Parliament passed a 2021 motion condemning the country for genocide against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang Province.

"For more than 30 years, the Council has served as a vehicle to advance policies and practices that prevent pollution, protect biodiversity and combat climate change," said Environment Canada in a statement, marking the end of the 2023 Council meetings.

"The Government of Canada will challenge China when it ought to and will cooperate with China when it must," they said. "One of the key objectives of our strategy is to ensure a sustainable and green future for Canadians."

Guilbeault has remained notably silent on China's use of slave labour to make solar panels, reported Blacklock's Reporter.

"We know that 41.7% of polysilicon used to produce solar panels, for all the environmentalists in the House, comes from Xinjiang," Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi told the Commons in 2021.

According to a 2021 research paper on slave labour by the U.K.'s Sheffield Hallam University, Longi Green Energy Technology Company Limited — a global leader in solar module manufacturing — is a purveyor of slave-made goods.

"Longi is a customer of many of the polysilicon companies engaged in labour transfers in the Uyghur region," said the Sheffield report In Broad Daylight: Uyghur Forced Labour And Global Solar Supply Chains.

Reuters reported that U.S. Customs intercepted solar panel shipments from Longi, whose contractors have since been implicated in wrongdoing.

As recently as last year, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held $4 million in Longi shares.

In 2022, the Senate human rights committee learned that the 'green energy' industry had a track record of importing slave-made goods.

"Look at issues like modern slavery and the environment […] from an international standpoint," testified Chris Crewther, head of the U.S.-based Global Fund to End Modern Slavery.

"If you look at the renewable or clean energy supply chain issues, you have situations such as in the Democratic Republic of Congo where over 35,000 children are in child labour mining cobalt, which is used in lithium-ion batteries in electric cars," said Crewther.

"Another example on the environmental topic is the balsa wood in Ecuador, which is being illegally logged and is impacting Indigenous populations. That balsa wood is being used for wind turbines."

"You are helping one country produce renewable energy while deforesting another nation and impacting Indigenous populations linked with forced labour," said Crewther. "We need to look at those issues holistically globally."