Guilbeault's ministry flunks audit into 'green' subsidies

Straight from the desk of Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is another story of government waste, mismanagement, and utter incompetence.

Yes, you heard that right. The guy who’s lecturing us on how to save the planet can’t even manage the millions of dollars he’s been doling out in “green” subsidies.

According to a scathing audit, in a story first broken by Blacklock's Monday, Guilbeault’s department has been playing fast and loose with taxpayer money—and I mean millions of your hard-earned dollars.

The auditors were very clear in their report: this mismanagement represents “potential legal and reputational damage.” In other words, it’s a complete mess.

HOLY> Now we find the chair of the Liberals' Green Slush Fund was hand-selected by the PMO/PCO AND when she was chosen, she had already received about $12 million from the Green Slush Fund before she was appointed.



And then while on the board, her conflict of interest companies… pic.twitter.com/kf8qUBpw9X — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 5, 2024

“We observed significant issues,” the Audit Of The Administration Of Grants And Contributions said. No kidding! Since 2016, spending on these so-called green subsidies has jumped by $625 million. But here’s the problem—there’s been little to no oversight on where that money’s going or what it’s even for.

Think about that for a second.

That’s $625 million, over half a billion, with no questions asked, no checks or balances. Where is it going? Who’s getting it? No one seems to know! The paperwork, according to the audit, was full of “errors,” “incorrect terms,” and in some cases, entire project files were just missing.

And it gets worse—management was described as “uncoordinated” and “inefficient.”

Minister Champagne claimed moving his 1 billion dollar green slush fund over to the National Research Council (NRC) would provide extra oversight.



Champagne has never met with NRC officials. pic.twitter.com/f7j8AfaBBz — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 3, 2024

A 2019 Treasury Board memo, Horizontal Review Of Business Innovation And Clean Technology Program, hat Blacklock's obtained through Access to Information, shows that environmental subsidies are scattered across 45 different programs managed by 11 different departments. Yes, you heard that right—45 programs!

The memo bluntly stated that federal programs were so disorganized that taxpayers had no clue if they were even getting what they paid for. Imagine that! You’re forking over your hard-earned cash, and there’s no evidence it’s going toward anything meaningful.

And why? Because these programs lack a clear strategy, they don’t set proper targets, and—surprise, surprise—they don’t even bother measuring if these subsidies are having any real environmental impact!

And be sure to diffuse the funding through the hands of dozens of programs so that it's purposely difficult to trace.

These programs range from low-interest loans for electric car charging stations to grants for food processors under the Department of Agriculture.

AUDIT: @environmentca is cited for poor oversight of millions spent on green subsidies. Report says sloppy management represented “potential legal and reputational damage”https://t.co/ApvdJLG5vB #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/G0xQjeOEVW — Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) September 16, 2024

But what’s missing here is basic accountability. Like they say, folks: “What gets measured, gets done.” And right now, nothing’s being measured, and who knows what's being done with that money.

It’s just another example of how this government is completely out of touch. They keep pushing their green agenda while average Canadians like you and me are left wondering where all this money is actually going.

But hey, they’ll pat themselves on the back for “saving the planet,” while you foot the bill for their incompetence.