GUILTY: Boris Johnson deliberately mislead MPs over Partygate

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

On Thursday, June 15, 2023, a 30,000-word report by MPs said that ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament about lockdown parties at No. 10, in the scandal known as Partygate.

Despite resigning as an MP, the committee said it would have recommended suspending Johnson from the House for 90 days.

After being given advanced sight of the Privileges Committee's report, Johnson stepped down as a Tory MP and as an MP altogether, sparking a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency, only four years after leading the Conservatives to a landslide 80-seat majority in 2019.

He has called the committee a "kangaroo court" whose purpose "has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts."

This comes after Johnson has admitted his statements misled Parliament despite doing so, intentionally or recklessly he has claimed.

Meanwhile, normal-everyday-Brits were locked in their homes, sometimes alone.

The Privileges Committee, mainly Conservatives in a cross-party group of MPs, have been investigating Johnson for nearly a year over Partygate.

The committee has recommended Boris Johnson should not be granted a former member's pass to Parliament. This pass allows limited access to Parliament for things such as lunches and seeing former colleagues. These sanctions however will have to be voted on by MPs.

In retaliation and an attempt to take what he feels are disloyal former colleagues down with him, Boris Johnson called for a Privileges Committee member, who some believe is Sir Bernard Jenkin, to resign over claims the he had breached COVID restrictions.

This came after Sir Bernard Jenkin attended a drinks party for his wife's birthday in the House of Commons in December 2020. This was when social mixing outside of households or supported bubbles were banned in London, to the point where the police were issuing fines as it was believed to be “the law,” whereas MPs who have been caught out have stated that there were "guidelines."

Meanwhile the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, who is calling for an early general election still leads the opposition despite the Beergate scandal that surrounds him during his lockdown breaches.