Trudeau’s gun ‘buyback’ scheme to cost $100 million… and still no firearms seized

Without confiscating a single firearm to date, Public Safety Canada is urging Trudeau to bolster funding for its gun ‘buyback’ Ponzi scheme.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   November 26, 2024   |   News

Trudeau’s “buyback” scheme will cost taxpayers north of $100 million next Spring, new records show.

An order paper inquiry revealed Public Safety Canada spent $51.6 million on the ban from 2021 to 2023. By the end of next March, it will surpass $88.5 million with further expenses expected.

Without confiscating a single firearm to date, department officials are urging the Trudeau government to bolster funding.

Budget 2024 earmarked $30.4 million for the “buyback of assault-style firearms.” However, the department’s most recent quarterly report says the program needs $36.9 million this fiscal year, alone.

True North reported that $23.2 million will fund the Assault Style Firearms Compensation Program (ASFCP), with the remaining $13.7 million going to grants and contributions “to complete the collection and destruction of business owned assault style firearms and to establish a compensation program.”

The ASFCP represents a 21.9% increase in operating costs year-over-year for the Department of Public Safety, as well as a 9.6% hike to its overall budget. 

The funding allocated for grants and contributions brings the Trudeau government one step closer to initiating Phase 1 of its confounding “buyback” program.

In the most recent Departmental Plan for Public Safety Canada, officials say they will “work towards the launch of the Firearms Compensation Program for businesses,” with plans to confiscate prohibited firearms from businesses this fall. 

The Trudeau government granted Canada Post the ability to transport and store prohibited firearms last month, as part of an Order in Council dated October 16.

Trudeau’s “buyback” program banned over 1,500 models, as detailed in a May 2020 Order in Council. It resulted in retailers being left with excess inventory and having to store the firearms securely until collection. 

Of the $88.5 million committed, that excludes the 11-month period between the ban’s introduction, and April 2021, when Bill C-21 was tabled.  

The order paper inquiry also revealed the RCMP spent $13.4 million on the ban as of writing, increasing the spending projections to $101.9 million.

Individual firearm owners have amnesty until at least October 2025, owing to cost-related factors and concerns surrounding implementation.

