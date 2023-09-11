Gun experts speak out: Trudeau Liberals should tackle 'ILLEGAL firearms instead of LEGAL ones'
Rick Igercich, President of the National Firearms Association, said that Bill C-21 'directly hits law abiding firearms owners' across Canada. 'The Liberals started this bill with the intention of addressing crime in Toronto and major cities across Canada, but the bill doesn’t do any of that.'
Over the weekend, Rebel News was at TACCOM, Canada's Tactical and Competitive Shooting Sports Show!
Journalist Tabitha Peters missioned to the international center in the GTA where she spoke with many gun retailers, buyers, and lobby groups who all had something to say about Bill C-21, An Act to amend certain Acts and to make certain consequential amendments (firearms).
These individuals have unfortunately found themselves under siege from the Trudeau Liberals due to a sequence of gun bans initiated in May 2020. This sweeping action led to the prohibition of thousands of Canadian hunting and sports rifle models, along with handguns.
In this report, we spoke with gun experts, a step that Justin Trudeau did not take before enforcing these bans.
"From Canada's National Firearms perspective, C21 is nothing more than a liberal gun grab," said Rick Rick Igercich, President of the National Firearms Association (NFA).
