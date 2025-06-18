Gun owners file Supreme Court challenge of federal confiscation plan

Gun owners have petitioned the Supreme Court of Canada to review their challenge against Ottawa's plan to confiscate firearms, following unsuccessful appeals in lower federal courts.

The federal government is allocating $342.6 million this fiscal year to target law-abiding gun owners, having already spent more than $100 million by April 2021.

The Liberal government launched its firearm “buyback” program on May 1, 2020, targeting licensed gun owners and businesses. Initially banning around 1,500 firearm models, the federal ban has expanded to roughly 2,500 models plus numerous parts and accessories.

A group led by Christine Generoux filed its application dated June 13, and another led by Michael Doherty filed on Monday.

“The matter we ask Canada’s Supreme Judicial authority to consider extends beyond firearms prohibitions or administrative reviews of regulations; the issues in question affect the basic legal and social fabric of this land; Parliamentary sovereignty, Constitutionalism, our cultural identity and continuity and the rule of law,” said the Generoux application, known as a “Leave to Appeal.”

The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR) also applied early Tuesday morning, according to Vice President of Public Relations Tracey Wilson.

The Federal Court of Appeal earlier rejected the CCFR's legal challenge against federal gun confiscation efforts, ruling the original 2020 order-in-council was proper. Generoux was also stifled by the Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal, according to the GunBlog.

Ian Runkle, a firearm lawyer, raised nearly $60,000 to file with the Supreme Court a constitutional challenge of the government’s 2020 “nullification” tactic to criminalize gun owners and confiscate their gear.

The Liberal Party and RCMP have refused to disclose details of the “nullifications,” both in court and in responding to questions from the GunBlog.

Challenges to "nullification" were unsuccessful despite arguments in federal and provincial courts that it was unconstitutional, unlawful, unreasonable, or unjustified.

It is not clear whether Runkle will file, as previously stated. The Supreme Court chooses which cases to hear, according to its website.

Applicants must first persuade the Supreme Court that reviewing the Liberal government's unexpected and unilateral criminalizations and confiscations warrants their consideration.

“In most cases, a party who wants to appeal the decision of a lower court must obtain permission, or leave to appeal, from the Court,” the Supreme Court says on its website. “The Supreme Court will only hear cases that the judges consider to be of public importance.“

Records show only a small fraction of firearms blacklisted by cabinet have been recovered, according to Blacklock’s. The RCMP reported 2,123 blacklisted firearms, with 723 surrendered and another 1,102 seized. Affected firearms were estimated between 110,161 to 518,000.

When the Supreme Court grants multiple groups leave to appeal related issues, the appeals will likely be heard together. Runkle’s case, if it goes forward, may be separate.