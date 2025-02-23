WATCH: 'Gutless' Greens CANCEL event after Jews take a stand

The Greens talk tough in Parliament, slamming Israel and pushing divisive identity politics. But when faced with a few middle-aged Jewish Australians at a community BBQ in Prahran, they ran.

I was there to cover what was supposed to be a Greens campaign event, only to find an empty park. The scheduled BBQ — meant to rally support for the party — never happened. And according to the J-United protesters who turned up, the Greens’ decision to cancel speaks volumes.

"Why do you think the Greens didn't rock up today?" I asked. "Because they're weak bullies. They're absolute cowards. And the biggest coward of the lot is Adam Bandt," came the response.

Another protester was blunt about why they decided to show up: "How could we not? We've been hidden in the ghetto of Caulfield, we've been pushed aside everywhere, and we heard that this was happening in the park today. We wanted to come here and stand as Jews — proud, loud — and have them see us and see that we're not frightened."

Instead, it was the Greens who seemed frightened. It was claimed the event was cancelled because of the heat, but the protesters weren't buying it. The Greens have spent years encouraging school kids to skip class for protests, urging activists to take to the streets over climate change, but when it came to facing a bunch of Jewish Australians in a park, they pulled the plug.

"They don't have the courage of their own convictions," one protester told me. "They couldn’t face 100 Jews? What gutless wonders."

Their frustration with the Greens wasn’t just about antisemitism — it was about the party’s broader agenda. "The Greens incite hatred and division," another said. "This danger from this party isn't just for the Jews in Australia or Israel, it is about a whole danger to the Judeo-Christian values of this country that we were built on."

The Greens lost the recent Prahran by-election, and as one protester pointed out, maybe that’s the only thing they’ll listen to — losing votes. Because when it comes to standing behind their own rhetoric, they just don’t show up.