Halifax bar caves to woke pressure as comedy show cancelled

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to news that a Halifax bar has cancelled a show featuring the comedy troupe the 'Danger Cats' over complaints about the group's 'controversial' content.

Taking to social media to announce the cancellation, the bar cited the group's "associations" and the "nature" of some of their content as the reasoning behind the move.

"After careful consideration, we have decided not to proceed with the event in order to remain aligned with our venue’s values and the kind of community environment we strive to foster," the post on Facebook reads in part.

Sheila criticized the people who launched complaints to the bar about the Danger Cats' content in an effort to have the show cancelled.

"Here's what you do if you don't like the Danger Cats, whom I know personally, they're actually nice young men. You just don't go to their show, that's what you do," she said.

"You don't lobby to have it cancelled, you just don't go and go and watch your boring, feminist spoken word poetry or whatever you people watch," Sheila added.

The Danger Cats have had venues cancel on them multiple times in recent years, and two shows in Hamilton, Ont. were called off in February of this year over public outcry and the CBC's reporting on the "racist jokes" from the group.