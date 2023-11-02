Hamilton church broken into, arson attempted to burn entire building to the ground

By Drea Humphrey Find the Arsonist $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches. Submit E-transfer (Canada):

Early in the afternoon on Wednesday, November 1, Hamilton firefighters responded to a scene at the King Street East Parish following reports of a church filled with smoke and fires blazing from within.

According to The Hamilton Spectator, Police Constable Krista-Lee Ernst stated that the crews swiftly extinguished the fire and confirmed that there were no injuries

In a Facebook post later on the same day, the Church confirmed that no holy items were damaged and informed patrons that their Christmas Bazaar is not cancelled.

They encouraged supporters to join them at the Baptist School gym on November 3 and 4.

As of the time of publishing, neither the Hamilton police nor St. John the Baptist Church has responded to Rebel News for comment.

This comes days after Prime Minister Trudeau issued a statement denouncing "Islamophobia" in response to the backlash following the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

This comes days after Prime Minister Trudeau issued a statement denouncing "Islamophobia" in response to the backlash following the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have taken to the streets in cities across Canada to express support for the terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 attack, which resulted in over 1,400 Israeli casualties and over 8,000 people from Gaza calling for an end to the group.

