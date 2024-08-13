Homeless encampment near six-figure yachts in Hamilton exemplifies dichotomy of Trudeau's Canada

E-transfer (Canada):

Homelessness, unfortunately, is a growing problem across many cities and towns in our great dominion. That would include Hamilton, Ont. (population: 579,200). The City of Hamilton estimates that about 1,600 people are homeless here, with more than 200 of them living outside, including within tents pitched at municipal parks.

Recently, former Ontario NDP leader/current Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath called on city staff to come up with a plan for temporary shelters at serviced “sanctioned” sites as Hamilton’s homelessness crisis continues to deepen.

In a recent Hamilton Spectator report, the mayor noted the homelessness crisis has worsened amid an “unprecedented” shortage of shelter beds and affordable homes, which, in turn, has led to “disruptions” of businesses and feelings of unease among city staff.

But the solution thus far is for city staff to research “temporary shelter structures,” costs, funding, vendors and possible sites, and report back on Sept. 18. In other words, more talk and no action.

Rebel News recently visited “The Hammer” and one needn’t venture far to discover that the homeless issue is a definite blight. Indeed, we saw observed a mini-homeless encampment set up alongside a Dairy Queen outlet. It was a sight that was equal parts sad and distressing.

We also ventured to Bayfront Park, which has definitely seen better days. And talk about a dichotomy. On one hand, Bayfront Park is home to a marina where pricey ships are docked; on the other hand, the parkland itself is peppered with several tents housing dozens of people who are down on their luck.

Yet, speaking of dichotomies, the question arises: how is it that our Dominion has the financial wherewithal to house illegal aliens in three-star hotels – some of which overlook Niagara Falls, no less – but there’s apparently nothing in the cupboard for domestic homeless people?

Granted, many of the homeless people we encountered in Hamilton have clearly made many wrong turns in their lives. And certainly substance abuse is a noticeable problem. But the question arises: do we truly have our priorities in order when it comes to who receives help and who does not? Put another way: shouldn’t charity begin at home?