Hands off Alberta! Help fight back against Trudeau's reckless trade war with Trump
Justin Trudeau is trying to use Alberta's resources as a bargaining chip against Donald Trump. Help us tell Trudeau to keep out of provincial business — his hands off Alberta's oil and gas!
The federal government and most Canadian premiers are asking Alberta to enter a dangerous pact — sacrificing our province’s future on the altar of a broken Confederation. It’s a cult-like demand for Alberta alone to bear the burden, drinking the poisoned Flavor-Aid of economic destruction. But we’ve had enough.
The Federal Government’s Latest Overreach
Once again, the Trudeau Liberals, with zero jurisdiction over provincial resource exports, are demanding Alberta cripple itself by shutting off oil and gas to the United States in response to President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff threats. We will not allow ourselves to be sacrificed again on the altar of misguided jingoism.
Sign the petition at HandsOffAlberta.com and join us in defending Alberta’s jobs, economy and future.
Trudeau's History of Attacking Alberta
We’ve seen this movie before. The National Energy Program devastated Alberta’s economy, forcing us to sell oil at reduced rates to support the rest of the country. A generation of wealth and opportunity was wiped out. Trudeau’s policies are once again driving us toward economic ruin.
But this isn’t just about Alberta. When Alberta suffers, so does the rest of Canada. Tariffs on Alberta’s oil and gas mean shortages and skyrocketing costs in Ontario and Quebec. The numbers don’t lie:
- In 2019, the Canadian oil and gas sector contributed $139.2 billion to GDP (6.4% of the total economy).
- Over 557,920 jobs were supported by the industry in 2019.
- Between 2000 and 2032, the sector will generate over $1 trillion in government revenue.
What Does This Mean for Ontario and British Columbia?
Doug Ford’s Ontario relies heavily on Alberta’s energy industry:
- 71,000 jobs in Ontario were tied to oil and gas in 2017.
- $7.7 billion added to Ontario’s GDP.
- $4.3 billion spent on goods from Ontario manufacturers.
In B.C., Alberta’s oil and gas:
- Contributed nearly $9.5 billion in GDP.
- Supported over 62,000 jobs.
- Paid $3.1 billion in wages.
And here’s a fact the mainstream media won’t tell you: Ontario and Quebec’s oil doesn’t come straight from Alberta. It flows through the United States before reaching their pumps. Shutting off oil and gas to the U.S. means energy crises in Canada’s most populous provinces.
Premier Smith: Building Bridges While Others Burn Them
While Trudeau and other premiers picked fights with the Trump administration, Alberta’s Premier Danielle Smith built relationships. Her job is to protect Alberta, not to kneel to Ottawa’s bad decisions. Alberta’s strong trade relationship with the United States has kept Canada afloat. Yet we’ve endured endless attacks:
- Carbon taxes and emissions caps designed to strangle our energy industry.
- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion processes delaying vital energy projects.
- Blocked export pipelines, leaving us at the mercy of U.S. buyers.
Now, we’re being asked to destroy our economy to fuel Trudeau’s anti-Trump vanity project. Enough is enough.
Join Us in Taking a Stand
Alberta pays billions in transfer payments, props up the rest of Canada, and still faces Trudeau’s contempt. He’s on record saying he wants to phase out oil and gas. But here’s the truth: Alberta’s prosperity isn’t just good for us — it’s essential for all Canadians.
Help us spread the facts:
- Support Rebel News in exposing the truth.
- Donate to fund billboard trucks taking our message to Toronto, Ottawa and beyond.
- Share our campaign to wake up Canadians to what’s at stake.
Stand With Alberta
Visit HandsOffAlberta.com to sign the petition, donate, and get involved. Together, we can fight back against Trudeau’s overreach and protect Alberta’s future. Because Alberta’s strength is Canada’s strength.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
COMMENTS
-
Steve Foote commented 2025-01-16 20:34:37 -0500Hey Shelia, Where is there a link that I can share with other people who don’t subscribe to RebelNews?