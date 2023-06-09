HAPPENING NOW: Protesters, counter-protesters gather for rally against radical gender ideology

By Lincoln Jay Help, Not Harm Please sign our petition calling on Justin Trudeau to get people the treatment they need for their addictions instead of encouraging even more hard drug abuse. Help, Not Harm E-transfer (Canada):

Protesters for and against gender ideology being taught in Canadian schools are gathered in Ottawa today, with “Billboard Chris” Elston and teen activist Josh Alexander hosting a rally in the nation's capital.

Billed as the “Education Over Indoctrination” rally, Elston and Alexander are planning a march not far from the city's downtown core. In response, counter-protesters, which received support from the government-funded Canadian Anti-Hate Network, are hosting a counter-protest dubbed “Drown Out Hate”.

Rebel News is on the ground in Ottawa covering the events as they happen. Follow along for updates below.

Before both groups arrived, counter-protesters had written a number of messages on the sidewalk in chalk. “Trans kids are joy,” read one message. “No TERFs on my turf,” says another. The term “TERF” is an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, a derogatory term used by those on the far-left to insult women who are unsupportive of radical trans ideology.

A large group of counter-protesters, some wearing the popular all black attire of Antifa and carrying various rainbow flags, formed to block an intersection where Elston, Alexander and their supporters plan to march.

In footage captured by the Counter Signal, Muslim parents can be seen standing behind children stomping on miniature Progress Pride flags.

This story is still developing. More to follow.