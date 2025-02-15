Celebrating 10 Years of Rebel News — Thanks to You!

Today, Rebel News turns 10!

It’s incredible to think how far we’ve come—from a handful of ex-Sun News Network employees gathered around my living room table to a fearless, global, independent news force.

Thanks to your support, we’ve spent the past decade telling the other side of the story—despite relentless censorship, legal battles, and media smears.

We’ve covered stories no one else would dare touch:

📌 The battle for women’s spaces in the face of transgender activism.

📌 Tommy Robinson’s fight for press freedom.

📌 The pandemic lockdowns and the heroes who stood against them.

📌 The Freedom Convoy and the crackdown that followed.

📌 Exposing pro-Hamas extremists taking over Canada’s streets.

We fought for an Amish community in Ontario fined for refusing Trudeau’s COVID tracking app. We covered Justin Trudeau’s political downfall like no one else. And we sent Avi Yemini on a cross-country tour of America to cover the election that brought Donald Trump back to the White House.

We held the global elites at the World Economic Forum in Davos accountable, even confronting BlackRock CEO Larry Fink face-to-face.

Unlike most media, our journalists don’t just sit at home talking about the news — we go on the ground to show you the truth firsthand. And that comes at a cost.

Our reporters have been arrested, assaulted, and harassed more than all other journalists in Canada combined—simply for doing real journalism. That’s why we have to spend so much on security guards for our journalists, lawyers to sue people or police who assault our staff, and purchasing cutting-edge camera equipment to capture the full story from all angles.

And we’re not stopping.

With Donald Trump's incoming trade war, a new Liberal Prime Minister to be announced, legacy media collapsing, and the 2025 Canadian election on the horizon, Rebel News must be stronger than ever.

So today, on our 10th anniversary, will you chip in $10, $110, or even $1,010 to keep us going for another decade?

Would you please make a birthday gift now?

