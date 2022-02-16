Has-been radio host doxxes freedom convoy donors | Miss Understood

Quick! Try to ruin someone's life because they support freedom!

  • By Rebel News
  • February 16, 2022

Remove Ads

On the first episode of Miss Understood, Kat and Nat discuss has-been radio host Dean Bundell's attempt to doxx freedom convoy supporters after the GiveSendGo donor list was leaked online.

Catch all new episodes of Miss Understood every Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET/5 p.m. MT on RebelNews+.

New subscriber? Use the code MISSUNDERSTOOD25 at checkout to get 25% off your subscription.

Canada Convoy Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Sign Up

Sign up for Miss Understood email updates

Get updates on Miss Understood straight to your inbox!

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.