'Hate crime against women' feared at Matt Walsh UW-Madison event
According to bias incident reports obtained through a public records request, individuals at the university were left feeling 'angry,' 'hurt,' and 'physically sick' at the prospect of Walsh's visit.
University of Wisconsin-Madison students, faculty, and staff were concerned that a conservative event featuring Matt Walsh, a conservative commentator, would constitute a "hate crime against women" and promote violence against LGBT individuals.
According to documents obtained by The College Fix, the event, which focused on transgenderism and shared a name with Walsh's film "What is a Woman," was organized by the Young Americans for Freedom.
The reports, which were primarily filed before the event took place, suggest that the documentary, which was released by The Daily Wire in 2022 and explores the issues with gender ideology, had a polarizing effect on the university community.
The controversy surrounding Walsh's visit to the University of Wisconsin-Madison highlights the growing divide on college campuses regarding issues of gender and sexuality.
While some see Walsh's views as promoting hateful and discriminatory rhetoric, others argue that he has a right to free speech and the expression of his beliefs.
