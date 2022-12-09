Health Canada blew $41 million on vaccine propaganda

The national health ministry spent $41,175,599.55 on Covid-19 vaccine advertising until October 21, 2022, but would not give a comprehensive breakdown of the massive spending campaign.

The information about the enormous amount of money spent pushing vaccines with questionable efficacy on Canadians came from a government-wide inquiry from Alberta Conservative MP Martin Sheilds.

While the agency was able to provide the dollar amounts, bureaucrats there would not give the requested breakdown that smaller crown corporations and ministries did regarding where the money was spent and who it was spent on.

"The information requested is not included in this response as this is not systematically tracked in a centralized database. Health Canada concluded that producing and validating a comprehensive response to this question would require a manual collection of information that is not possible in the time allotted and could lead to the disclosure of incomplete and misleading information."

The order paper question specifically asked for a detailed breakdown of the websites, influencers, broadcasters and publishers involved in the ad buys.

Read the documents: