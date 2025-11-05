Heartbreak and hope at B.C. ostrich farm ahead of Supreme Court decision

Rebel News interviewed Universal Ostrich Farms spokesperson Katie Pasitney ahead of Thursday’s Supreme Court decision on their appeal. Pasitney called this "the last stand" for her family's farm.

Since September 22, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has controlled the Edgewood, B.C. property, seizing the farm, flock, and even parts of a neighbour's land.

The federal agency demands a mass cull of hundreds of healthy ostriches due to disputed bird flu concerns, despite the surviving flock remaining untested, healthy, and asymptomatic for nearly 10 months.

OSTRICH FARM



Will the farm become Canada’s killing ground this Thursday? @SydFizzard recaps the madness as Rebel News heads back, for the Supreme Court’s decision to allow an appeal, or let the CFIA cull a healthy flock and the science they represent. https://t.co/c7FyWLguHa — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) November 4, 2025

Pasitney, daughter of farm co-owner Karen Espersen, spoke with Rebel News about the emotional impact of the awaited decision and separation from their animals. She also voiced concerns about the ostriches' welfare under CFIA control, citing apparent neglect and a significant decrease in the number of ostriches visible on site.

While the family awaits the Supreme Court's decision on their leave application, they are also mourning the sudden loss of longtime supporter Tom Barnaby, who passed away unexpectedly this Monday, November 3, from natural causes.

SAD OSTRICH FARM NEWS:



Today, long time ostrich farm supporter, Tom, passed away from what appears to have been natural causes.



More details re: his death and the latest as the farm prepares for the Supreme Court’s decision, coming soon at https://t.co/ziF2wnLm2P pic.twitter.com/VWOVKZPsGl — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) November 3, 2025

The farmers continue to invite peaceful supporters to join them at 301 Langille Road in Edgewood, B.C., to oppose government overreach. Campers are also welcome.

Rebel News will report live from the farm on the ruling, covering whether compassion, logic, and success will prevail over the bureaucracy demanding these prehistoric creatures' demise.