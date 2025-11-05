Heartbreak and hope at B.C. ostrich farm ahead of Supreme Court decision

Edgewood farmers are devastated by the death of a supporter and await a ruling on hundreds of healthy birds seized by the CFIA.

Drea Humphrey
  |   November 05, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Rebel News interviewed Universal Ostrich Farms spokesperson Katie Pasitney ahead of Thursday’s Supreme Court decision on their appeal. Pasitney called this "the last stand" for her family's farm.

Since September 22, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has controlled the Edgewood, B.C. property, seizing the farm, flock, and even parts of a neighbour's land

The federal agency demands a mass cull of hundreds of healthy ostriches due to disputed bird flu concerns, despite the surviving flock remaining untested, healthy, and asymptomatic for nearly 10 months.

Pasitney, daughter of farm co-owner Karen Espersen, spoke with Rebel News about the emotional impact of the awaited decision and separation from their animals. She also voiced concerns about the ostriches' welfare under CFIA control, citing apparent neglect and a significant decrease in the number of ostriches visible on site.

While the family awaits the Supreme Court's decision on their leave application, they are also mourning the sudden loss of longtime supporter Tom Barnaby, who passed away unexpectedly this Monday, November 3, from natural causes.

The farmers continue to invite peaceful supporters to join them at 301 Langille Road in Edgewood, B.C., to oppose government overreach. Campers are also welcome.

Rebel News will report live from the farm on the ruling, covering whether compassion, logic, and success will prevail over the bureaucracy demanding these prehistoric creatures' demise.

Help Rebel News stay in Edgewood to report on the ostrich farm standoff!

Latest News

What began as a shocking government-ordered ostrich cull in rural B.C. has become a national scandal — and an international story. The Carney government is sending RCMP officers to enforce the killing of 400 healthy birds, despite evidence they’ve recovered from avian flu and now have natural immunity. Ezra Levant, Drea Humphrey, Sheila Gunn Reid, and Sydney Fizzard are on the scene exposing the truth — but we need your help to keep them there. Please donate to help Rebel News cover our on-the-ground reporting costs from Edgewood, British Columbia.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-11-05 19:13:22 -0500
    I suspect that many of us wish we were there to support the farm. The CFIA has a lot to answer for as well.