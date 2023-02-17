Heated: Emotions run high at East Palestine town hall event

Members of the community have raised concerns over the health impact and what will potentially happen down the road due to this exposure.

Residents of East Palestine gathered inside the local high school gymnasium to seek answers to questions surrounding the toxic train derailment.

Various agencies were in attendance to speak with locals, including the Ohio EPA and Ohio DNR – Division of Wildlife. One of the agencies that was set to attend was Norfolk Southern, the company that operated the train that derailed. Hours before the town hall, Norfolk Southern backed out of the event.

Residents concluded the evening with questions still unanswered. Many still wonder about the transparency of information being relayed to the community.

