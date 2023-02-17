Heated: Emotions run high at East Palestine town hall event

E-transfer (Canada):

Residents of East Palestine gathered inside the local high school gymnasium to seek answers to questions surrounding the toxic train derailment.

Town hall in East Palestine, Ohio, is about to take place. Residents are lined up waiting for entry. This individual shares his thoughts on what he is hoping to achieve tonight.https://t.co/mS64RWFyXE pic.twitter.com/r0mnsQM8hA — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 15, 2023

On February 3, a train containing extremely toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine Ohio, causing an evacuation. Five days later, the evacuation order was lifted and many residents returned. Members of the community have raised concerns over the health impact of the event and what will potentially happen down the road due to this exposure.

Video sent to me from a local we interviewed in East Palestine, Ohio.



He shares his first hand experience on dealing with living right by the scene of the toxic explosion.



Full interview to come at https://t.co/mS64RWFyXE pic.twitter.com/hJioIgR1rX — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 15, 2023

Various agencies were in attendance to speak with locals, including the Ohio EPA and Ohio DNR – Division of Wildlife. One of the agencies that was set to attend was Norfolk Southern, the company that operated the train that derailed. Hours before the town hall, Norfolk Southern backed out of the event.

Norfolk Southern backed out of tonight’s town hall in East Palestine due to safety concerns. This is the company that operates the train that derailed. https://t.co/mS64RWFyXE pic.twitter.com/LoJLQ63pNL — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 16, 2023

Residents concluded the evening with questions still unanswered. Many still wonder about the transparency of information being relayed to the community.

