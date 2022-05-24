Heavy police presence patrols WEF's Ukraine house

E-transfer (Canada):

A heavy police presence could be seen patrolling around the Ukrainian pavilion at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Footage captured by independent journalist Rukshan Fernando, who is working with our Rebel News team in Davos, showed the officers watching over the area as Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko left the building.

Heightened security around Ukraine House at the World Economic Forum as Vitali Klitschko exits secure compound flanked by police.



MORE: https://t.co/yIdhMUKUx1 pic.twitter.com/so1JaIHkpX — real Rukshan (@therealrukshan) May 23, 2022

Klitschko, a former heavyweight boxing champion before transitioning to a life in politics, was escorted by three officers and into a dated military-looking van before departing. Heavily equipped sharpshooters can be seen on a rooftop overlooking the Ukrainian outpost.

While the WEF is certainly interested in the idea of opening up borders, the globalist organization absolutely enforces strong checkpoints at its meetings.

