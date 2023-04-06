Hecklers disrupt Pelosi event, calling her a ‘warmonger’ and ‘sad old drunk’

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced multiple hecklers during a recent event, who accused her of being a "warmonger" and a "sad old drunk" before security removed them from the venue one by one.

Nancy Pelosi, who was participating in a discussion with economist Paul Krugman at The City University of New York's Graduate Center, was repeatedly interrupted by a series of hecklers who took turns accusing her of various wrongdoings.

The first protester claimed that Pelosi had an unhealthy obsession with leading the United States into war, questioning her decisions and actions related to the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as her stance on the Nordstream pipeline issue.

"I came to see a warmonger, but you're a sad old drunk.” Facts. pic.twitter.com/d3OlK30mYl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 5, 2023

As the first heckler was being removed by security, a second individual took the opportunity to continue the verbal attack on Pelosi.

This protester also criticized her foreign policy decisions, labeling her a "war criminal" and accusing her of causing the deaths of countless people. The second protester went on to question Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan and her involvement in the Nordstream pipeline dispute.

Despite the chaos, Pelosi maintained her composure, remaining silent and waiting for each heckler to be removed by security before continuing with the event.

Following the removal of the second heckler, a third protester stood up and continued the onslaught of criticisms.

One after another, a total of four hecklers took turns voicing their grievances against Pelosi, with one even expressing dissatisfaction with the Dodd-Frank financial reform legislation, arguing that Democrats should have known it would never work.

After all the hecklers had been removed and order was restored, Pelosi and Krugman were able to continue their discussion.