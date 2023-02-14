Help fight back! Calgary's mayor is using bylaws against her political opponents

Calgary's mayor, Jyoti Gondek, is trying to criminalize peaceful public protests against drag queen story events. Rebel News is fighting back against Gondek's censorship tickets, but we need your help to do it.

Staunch progressive Gondek has said she will use the city's anti-harassment bylaw to ticket people who express their discontent with all ages drag shows after a drag queen figure skating event at the city-managed Olympic Plaza was cancelled by organizers after public outcry.

2/4 At Council on January 17, I pushed for a better way to address protests rooted in hatred. I have received confirmation that @cityofcalgary will leverage our street harassment bylaw to fine those who openly communicate hateful messaging, to stop them in the act. pic.twitter.com/eEdtziCnBx — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) February 10, 2023

This the what they do in Hong Kong, not a place that cares about civil liberties in the passionate way that Calgary does. Calgary's overly broad and purposely vague harassment bylaw enables peace officers to issue $500 fines to those who "could" cause "offence" or "humiliation" to others on the basis of:

race/colour/ancestry/place of origin

religious beliefs

disability

age

marital status

source of income

family status

gender/gender identity/gender expression

sexual orientation.



Whoever you are. Whatever you look like. Whomever you love. You deserve respect!



You should feel safe & welcome anywhere in Calgary. Street harassment is never ok, and our Street Harassment bylaw amendment makes it illegal.



Click ⬇️ to learn how to silence the haters & creeps — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) October 25, 2022

The mere potential to cause hurt feelings is enough to send a bylaw officer after you with his ticket book.

The new censorship law has never been invoked to prevent Antifa from targeting churches or pro-life events. Instead, it's being weaponized to silence dissent and opposition to causes the mayor likes, and she is using the financial punishment of expensive bylaw tickets to intimidate contrarian Calgarians.

It's absolutely authoritarian.

Drag queens will no longer be lacing up and hitting the ice of #Calgary's Olympic Plaza this weekend after organizers decided to postpone both performances that were expected to draw protesters.



More here 👇#yyc #yyccc @CTVCalgary @chinookblast https://t.co/RbTinkUz2V — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) February 10, 2023

Rebel News supports the rights of peaceful protesters and the freedom to oppose government decisions in the public square. It's not just a Charter right, but a human right essential to a healthy, functioning democracy.

Rebel News doesn't take a dime from the government, unlike most mainstream media companies.



To see all of our reports on the Freedom Convoy, go to https://t.co/DEN7zzSz9G. And if you can chip in a few dollars to help cover our costs — thanks! pic.twitter.com/j0JqU31H2h — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 29, 2022

In partnership with registered Canadian charity The Democracy Fund, we are fighting Gondek's social credit tickets the way we helped people fight their COVID lockdown tickets: in court with a good lawyer at no cost to those who received them.

If you receive a censorship ticket for peacefully protesting in Calgary under the new harassment bylaw, please fill out the intake form at www.FightCensorshipFines.com.

And if you want to help fund the legal fights of those ticketed by Gondek for protesting her progressive causes, visit wwwFightCensorshipFines.com to make a tax-deductible donation to The Democracy Fund.