Helping Landlords take a stand against bad tenants!

An increasing number of tenants across Canada are reportedly abusing the system by refusing to pay rent to property owners. In addition to withholding rent, tenants are damaging property and failing to honour agreements made with landlords.

Rose Marie, a board member of the Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario (SOLO), says these issues are becoming more frequent. SOLO is an advocacy group established in 2020 to support landlords dealing with challenges at the Landlord and Tenant Board of Ontario (LTB).

In a previous report, I spoke with landlord Farzana Aslam, who described a nightmare experience involving tenants who not only refused to pay rent but also caused extensive damage to her property.

PANHANDLING SCAM, THEFT AND UNPAID RENT EXPOSED!



Begging for money on the streets while living a comfortable life.



Caselina Margel and her husband have been committing crimes for over ten years.



The couple has been arrested multiple times in both the USA and Canada. pic.twitter.com/yXDAOxexo8 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) June 17, 2025

Her story is just one example among many. Landlords say that some tenants are exploiting delays in the LTB process to avoid consequences.

In response, the LTB told me they are actively working to address service delays and reduce their backlog. They noted that processing timelines have improved in recent years and that landlords may submit a written request to expedite their hearing.

