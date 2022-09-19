Here's how the mainstream media framed viral Trudeau video

YouTube / ﻿Sami Parvez

In a now viral video, Justin Trudeau was filmed singing along to the song Bohemian Rhapsody by the band Queen as Quebec musician Gregory Charles played piano has unleashed hot takes on the appropriateness of the get-together around the world.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the authenticity of the video in a statement to Global News on Monday.

A drunken Trudeau sings a song by “Queen” to mark the Queen’s passing. What a classless disgrace he is. And to see the Media Party try to run damage control for him — so gross. pic.twitter.com/bfzswXrmuG — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 19, 2022

Here's a few examples of how the media chose to cover the story.

Rachel Gilmore at Global News:

Trudeau seen singing with renowned Quebec musician days before queen’s funeral ...Many of those replying to and sharing the video erroneously assumed the video was from the night before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral — as opposed to Saturday night, when it was actually filmed.

Adam Frisk of CTV News:

Is this the real life? Justin Trudeau tries to sing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in London hotel piano bar days before Queen's funeral ...The 15-second clip of the singing prime minister and piano-mate made the rounds on social media early Monday with some criticizing Trudeau.

The Toronto Sun:

Richie Assaly of The Hamilton Spectator:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s impromptu tribute to the Queen included a hotel piano and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was captured on video singing along to the classic Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody” in a hotel lobby in London, two days before the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

Joanna Lavoie at CP24:

PM Trudeau sings Queen's classic ballad Bohemian Rhapsody in tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II Trudeau, who is in the United Kingdom with his wife Sophie Grégoire and a number of Canadian delegates for the Queen’s funeral, was accompanied on piano by Gregory Charles, a renowned Quebecois musician and Order of Canada recipient.

So how did the foreign press cover the performance?

Maria Leaf at the Washington Examiner:

WATCH: Justin Trudeau caught butchering Queen classic ahead of royal funeral ...Trudeau was in London for the royal funeral when he was caught on video belting out the classic tune in a hotel lobby.

Claudia Aoraha at The Daily Mail:

'Drunk' Canadian PM Trudeau is slammed as a 'tone deaf embarrassment' for singing Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody at London hotel before Elizabeth II's state funeral ...The Prime Minister of Canada stooped and jibed during the tone-deaf jollity - as he belted out the song at an impromptu session in London's swanky Corinthia Hotel while the country was in its official period of mourning.

Nick Allen at The Telegraph:

Watch: Justin Trudeau sings Bohemian Rhapsody in London hotel days before Queen’s funeral ...His office subsequently released a statement defending his actions.

But we're missing something here — what did the CBC publish about the incident?

At the time of writing, no stories related to the video appear to have been published.

