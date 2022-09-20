CBC finally responds to Trudeau singing Bohemian Rhapsody

Rebel News

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Yesterday, Rebel News rounded up how both the foreign and domestic media reported on Justin Trudeau's conduct two days before the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

From CTV and Global News to the Daily Mail and Rebel News, the framing of the video and backlash varied wildly.

But one news outlet was absent. The state-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) was silent on the video — until yesterday afternoon.

READ MORE: Here's how the mainstream media framed viral Trudeau video

In a viral video, Justin Trudeau was filmed singing along to the song Bohemian Rhapsody by the band Queen as Quebec musician Gregory Charles played piano has unleashed hot takes on the appropriateness of the get-together around the world.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the authenticity of the video in a statement to Global News on Monday.

READ MORE: 'Trudeau is such a clown show,' Justin Trudeau sparks controversy over 'drunk' Bohemian Rhapsody performance

After the video was filmed, Trudeau was met by hecklers who jeered and booed at him as he joined his security entourage on his way to the state funeral.

READ MORE: Hecklers booed Justin Trudeau in London hours after he was caught belting out Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody

So that's how social, independent and mainstream media covered the footage.

And then there's the CBC:

Trudeau spotted singing Bohemian Rhapsody days before Queen's funeral ...A video of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau singing Bohemian Rhapsody just days before Queen Elizabeth's funeral kicked off a debate on social media, with some criticizing Trudeau for a lack of decorum. ...The serenading occurred on Saturday night in the lobby of a hotel, according to a statement from Trudeau's office. ...But some on social media took issue with Trudeau jovially singing while in the U.K. to represent Canada at the Queen's funeral, which was held Monday. ...But others came to the prime minister's defence, arguing that the sing-along didn't take place during an official event.

That article was written by Darren Major (@DMajJourno).

CBC journalist Aaron Wherry (@AaronWherry), a senior writer for the organization, tweeted his incredulity that the video could cause such an uproar.

The government journalists at Trudeau’s CBC state broadcaster are so loyal, they literally cannot conceive of anyone not loving their master as blindly as they do. https://t.co/ssoVXj0TgL — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 19, 2022

Toronto Star columnist, CBC panellist and Trudeau biographer Althia Raj went further, expressing pride in the performance.

I feel very privileged to live in a country where the most controversial thing to have happened today is footage of the prime minister singing on Saturday night with a Quebec icon in the lobby of a hotel while in London for the Queen’s funeral. #perspective — Althia Raj (@althiaraj) September 20, 2022

The CBC receives approximately $1.1-billion every single year from the Trudeau government.

In 2020, Rebel News reported on the five-person Independent Advisory Board panel selected to vet press applications for some of Trudeau's $595 million in federal media subsidies.

READ MORE: Meet the “diverse” Liberals handing out Trudeau's $595 million media bailout

In 2021, Rebel News released a 29-page document showing the Canadian news organizations taking money from a special $61-million emergency fund handed out by Trudeau.

READ MORE: Every news media who secretly took Trudeau's $61M pre-election pay-off

Rebel News is proudly funded entirely by our viewers. To support our journalism, please consider checking out RebelNews.com/Donate to help us cover our bills.