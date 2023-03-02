Hershey’s faces massive backlash over inclusion of biological male in women’s day campaign

Hershey's SHE bar, a chocolate product that ostensibly celebrates women and girls who inspire others, has come under fire after the inclusion of having a biological male in their International Women's Day campaign.

Fae Johnstone, an LGBTQ activist, was one of the five featured people in the promotion. Despite the backlash on Twitter with the hashtag “#BoycottHersheys” trending.

“We can create a world where everyone is able to live in public space as their honest and authentic selves,” Johnstone says in the clip.

The chocolate's out of the wrapper!



Honoured to be featured in this campaign by @Hersheys Canada for #InternationalWomensDay alongside 4 brilliant sisters and change-makers. https://t.co/0s9uh8MvHv pic.twitter.com/jdXNJfcZmo — Fae Johnstone, MSW (@FaeJohnstone) March 1, 2023

Johnstone thanked Hershey's for their support, saying, “We still have a long way to go in the fight to end misogyny, patriarchy and gender-based violence,” adding, “I hope this campaign helps give more young women and girls role models and possibility models. And shows them how we can change the world, together.”

Critics, including feminists and conservatives, were not happy with the use of a biological man in the campaign.

Author Abigail Shrier took to Twitter, expressing her disappointment and claiming that Hershey's has always had an anti-women sentiment, waiting for an opportune moment to strike.

You get the feeling that these companies *always* despised women -- they were just waiting for the right moment to stick it to us.



Here's the thing about real women, @Hersheys:



We have long memories. https://t.co/rfgTlRH4ar — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) March 2, 2023

“You get the feeling that these companies *always* despised women — they were just waiting for the right moment to stick it to us,” Shrier tweeted. “Here’s the thing about real women, [Hershey’s]: We have long memories.”

This is the third year that Hershey's has launched the female-focused SHE bar campaign. The program aims to support and celebrate women and girls, especially during Women's History Month.

According to Hershey's brand manager, Katie DeCapria, the SHE bar, is intended to serve as a tribute to women and girls who inspire and make a positive impact on others.

“We are excited to reintroduce the Hershey’s SHE bars in new, meaningful ways as part of Hershey’s larger commitment to supporting women and girls this Women’s History Month and every month,” DeCapria wrote in a press release.

“This bar, with 200+ thoughtful adjectives created with our partners Girls on the Run, reminds us to take a moment to honor the women and girls who inspire us every day. We hope to spark meaningful, heartwarming connections through the simple gesture of giving a SHE bar to someone who has played an important role in your life.”