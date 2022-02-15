High school students protest mask and vax mandates — principal closes the school

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Recently, some students at Holy Names Catholic School in Windsor, Ont. staged a walkout demonstration in order to protest various COVID-19 measures.

Correction: they were going to stage a walkout, but when the principal got wind of what was about to occur, he cancelled classes for the entire student body and locked-down the entire school.

Then again, this closure was likely done in the name of safety.

Hey, all those unmasked young and healthy high schoolers standing outside voicing their disdain for the various coronavirus measures? Surely Holy Names Catholic High School would become ground zero for a superspreader event!

What we found was very articulate students and family members essentially asking this query: whatever happened to that old saying so embraced by the left, “my body, my choice”?

(Or does that whiz-bang slogan only apply to terminating the life of a baby?)

Alas, the student organizer had to skip his own protest, although he did issue a statement in solidarity. His colleagues told us he had been given trouble by the principal for organizing the walkout, and he was having a tough time dealing with the pressure.

So much for “zero tolerance for bullying”... And talk about a double standard!

Some members of the Holy Names faculty had allegedly made it known that they did not approve of this walkout.

How odd, because over the past few years, school teachers have actually encouraged students to embrace their right to protest. As long as it is a “correct” protest — for example, in solidarity with Greta Thunberg or Black Lives Matter.

Funny that...

Now, we did want to get the principal’s side of the story, but as previously stated: the school was in full lockdown mode for no good reason whatsoever.

What a scaredy-cat! And surely another educrat who really needs to go back to school.