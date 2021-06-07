High Vibrations studio in Ontario picking up bad vibes from police

All Samantha Persaud wants to do is provide a venue that will enrich the lives of people. And so it is that Samantha runs a studio called High Vibrations in Innisfil, Ont., about an hour north of Toronto. Some of her clients dance at her studio for exercise; others like to meditate or pray.

But apparently, this is a big problem when it comes to local law enforcement and bureaucrats. As well, various COVID-Karens who reside near High Vibrations are oh-so-quick to dial 9-1-1 when their beady little eyes observe clients going into the studio. Shameful.

Indeed, Samantha has been charged under the perversely named Reopening Ontario Act, after the South Simcoe Police Service and bylaw officers responded to numerous complaints via the snitch line. Apparently, a studio that caters to the well-being of people is considered “non-essential” during the lockdown.

To add insult to injury, Samantha was also issued with a Section 22 Order. This is an order that requires “a person to take or to refrain from taking any action in respect of a communicable disease.” Translation: High Vibrations is supposed to stay in shutdown mode — or else.

But why?

After all, Samantha runs a super-clean facility and is certainly well-positioned to maintain hygiene and sanitation to a greater degree than various big box stores — stores that continue to remain open and jam-packed with customers.

So, why the double standard? Why can Ontarians shop till they drop at Walmart or Costco, but it is verboten to dance, meditate or pray by order of Premier Doug “Open for Business” Ford?

Recently, dozens of people converged at High Vibrations to support Samantha and her studio and Rebel News was there to cover the event and interview Samantha. It's likely the snitch line lit up like a Christmas tree, but bylaw and law enforcement sat this one out, even though there were undoubtedly violations galore occurring on this day.

Gee, talk about “herd immunity”!

In the meantime, Samantha is now our latest Fight The Fines client. We think that what has happened to her and her clientele is grossly unfair. And if you would like to make a donation to help crowdfund her legal fees, please visit www.FightTheFines.com. Thank you.