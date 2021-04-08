Highlights from yesterday's livestream of police raid on GraceLife Church

RCMP officers acting on behalf of the Alberta Health Services enforced a shut down on GraceLife Church near Edmonton, Alberta yesterday morning. In a scene somewhat reminiscent of the Toronto Police Service's closure of Adamson Barbecue, the church was surrounded by officers, fenced off, and occupied.

Upon receiving a tip, Alberta-based Rebel reported Sheila Gunn Reid hopped in her car and got to GraceLife as fast as she could. Sheila then joined the Rebel News DAILY Livestream to speak to Ezra Levant while she was live from outside the church.

