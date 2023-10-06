Hillary Clinton suggests a 'formal deprogramming' of Trump supporters
'You know, because at some point, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members, but something needs to happen,' Clinton casually stated.
Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who ran unsuccessfully in two previous elections, spoke on her 2016 defeat during an interview on Thursday night.
Speaking with CNN's international correspondent Christiane Amanpour, Clinton discussed a variety of topics, among them the continued popularity of former President Donald J. Trump, the Daily Wire reports.
While discussing the divide within the GOP, Clinton said that “so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure. He’s only in it for himself. He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions.”
Since departing the Oval Office, Trump has encountered a series of legal challenges. He is presently facing four separate indictments, which together amount to 91 charges. This has led Clinton to question, “When do they break with him?”
“You know, because at some point, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members, but something needs to happen,” Clinton casually stated.
WATCH: Hillary’s new deplorable moment saying Trump supporters must be formally deprogrammed ⬇️— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 6, 2023
pic.twitter.com/7HKXyleQZX
The video generated strong reactions on social media, with numerous individuals suggesting that her remarks were un-American in nature.
“This is beyond arrogance it scary,” Fox Business host Charles Payne said. “You know conversations and planning are happening among the ‘elite.’ This goes against the ethos of America. The Establishment is losing in the arena of ideas despite control all levers of influence. Are re-education camps next? This could end in bloodshed.”
This is beyond arrogance it scary. You know conversations and planning are happening among the 'elite.'— Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) October 6, 2023
This goes against the ethos of America. The Establishment is losing in the arena of ideas despite control all levers of influence. Are re-education camps next?
This could… https://t.co/CncnRbeApL
“The idea that the people who believe that there are multiple human sexes, COVID lock-downs were a necessary good, and 10,000 unarmed Black men are killed by cops every year need to deprogram US really is ‘resist at all costs’ insane,” Professor Wilfred Reilly said.
The idea that the people who believe that there are multiple human sexes, COVID lock-downs were a necessary good, and 10,000 unarmed Black men are killed by cops every year need to deprogram US really is "resist at all costs" insane. https://t.co/QF2SdNm0Ly— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 6, 2023
“This is not America. This is Un-American,” The Blaze’s editor-in-chief Matthew Peterson said. “This is an utter rejection of what millions of American citizens hold dear. This is not what we believe in. These people are sick. But they are coordinating and acting in unprecedented ways every day now.”
This is not America. This is Un-American. This is an utter rejection of what millions of American citizens hold dear. This is not what we believe in. These people are sick. But they are coordinating and acting in unprecedented ways every day now. https://t.co/2IN9nHLviD— Matthew J. Peterson (@docMJP) October 6, 2023
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.