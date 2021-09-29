Two brothers issued $7,000 in fines for refusing COVID hotel

Back in May, Rebel News met with the Prexler brothers — Canadian collegiate level hockey players playing in the United States.

Timon and T.J. Prexler are no strangers to pandemic-era travel, having flown back and forth between the U.S. and Canada four times prior at the time of this recording. In previous trips, the boys were allowed to quarantine at their homes after entry back into Canada. The fifth time, however, was different.

Upon returning to Canada, they were faced with two options — either enter a “quarantine hotel” facility for three days, costing the students $1,200 each, or decline and face penalties in the form of $3,450 dollar tickets each. Sensing that the since scrapped quarantine hotel program was unwarranted, the Prexler brothers decided to take the tickets and quarantine at home.