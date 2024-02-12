Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas absolves himself of blame for migrant crisis

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In an interview with Kristen Welker on NBC News' "Meet The Press," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated that neither he nor President Joe Biden should be blamed for the surge in undocumented migrants, which critics attribute to Biden's "open border policies."

As he faces the possibility of becoming the first cabinet secretary to undergo impeachment in almost 150 years, Mayorkas denied that the administration deliberately neglected immigration laws, describing such accusations as "baseless," though he did not provide details, reports the Daily Wire.

The discussion comes amidst an unprecedented influx of undocumented migrants crossing into the U.S. via the southern border.

“You yourself have said that more than 85% of migrants caught crossing the border illegally are being released into the U.S. as they await their court dates,” Welker said. “Why do you deserve to keep your job, Mr. Secretary?”

Mayorkas avoided the question and shifted the blame to Congress for the issue. This is despite the fact that the situation worsened immediately after Biden assumed the presidency.

“But do you bear responsibility for what is happening at the border, what the president himself has called a crisis?” Welker questioned.

Having previously avoided labeling the situation as a crisis, Mayorkas acknowledged that it "certainly is a crisis," but he also stated, "We don’t bear responsibility for a broken system, and we’re doing a tremendous amount within that broken system. But, fundamentally, fundamentally, Congress is the only one who can fix that."

When questioned, Mayorkas also refused to acknowledge Biden's recent declaration that the U.S. border is not secure.