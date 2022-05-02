Horgan spreads misinfo about non-existent hate crime at BC mosque

The Canadian Press / ﻿Darryl Dyck﻿

By Raheel Raza The ABC's of Islamism Everything you wanted to know about radical Islam, but were afraid to ask. Buy Now

In the now-deleted tweet, British Columbia's New Democratic Party premier John Horgan immediately assumed that a drive-by act which took place at the Jamia Masjid Mosque was a racially-charged crime.

On April 27, 2022, just before 11:00 p.m., Surrey RCMP received a report that water had been thrown from a moving vehicle at three pedestrians from the Muslim community, who were walking in the area of 124 Street and 72A Avenue.

A tweet that didn’t age well in light of last night’s CP report: "A news release Saturday from the Surrey RCMP said the two suspects are teenagers who belong to the Muslim community and are co-operating with the investigation” #bcpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/kpGNunoMND — Norman Spector (@nspector4) May 1, 2022

However, Surrey RCMP issued a statement to clarify:

The investigation found that this was not a racially-motivated hate crime. All occupants of the suspect vehicle were teenagers who are part of the Muslim community." The RCMP recognizes that any incidents such as this one that are initially believed to be a hate crime are traumatizing to our community. However, once it was discovered that the nature of the incident was not hate motivated, it was important for us to update the public. This event demonstrates the importance of reporting all such incidents to police so they can be fully investigated. The Surrey RCMP takes allegations of hate/bias related crimes very seriously and encourages reporting of such matters. That is precisely what we are here to do – assess and investigate.

Join Premier John Horgan, Rachna Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, and others, for an announcement about new legislation to address systemic racism in BC. https://t.co/XiHF2MVym3 — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) May 2, 2022

Horgan has not apologized for spreading fake news nor has he acknowledged that he jumped to conclusions.