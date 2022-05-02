Rebel News Banner Ad - Mother's Day Merch at the Rebel News Store

Horgan spreads misinfo about non-existent hate crime at BC mosque

﻿Surrey RCMP said 'two suspects are teenagers who belong to the Muslim community and are co-operating with the investigation into the water-throwing incident. '

The Canadian Press / ﻿Darryl Dyck﻿
In the now-deleted tweet, British Columbia's New Democratic Party premier John Horgan immediately assumed that a drive-by act which took place at the Jamia Masjid Mosque was a racially-charged crime.

On April 27, 2022, just before 11:00 p.m., Surrey RCMP received a report that water had been thrown from a moving vehicle at three pedestrians from the Muslim community, who were walking in the area of 124 Street and 72A Avenue.

However, Surrey RCMP issued a statement to clarify:

The investigation found that this was not a racially-motivated hate crime. All occupants of the suspect vehicle were teenagers who are part of the Muslim community."

The RCMP recognizes that any incidents such as this one that are initially believed to be a hate crime are traumatizing to our community. However, once it was discovered that the nature of the incident was not hate motivated, it was important for us to update the public.

This event demonstrates the importance of reporting all such incidents to police so they can be fully investigated. The Surrey RCMP takes allegations of hate/bias related crimes very seriously and encourages reporting of such matters. That is precisely what we are here to do – assess and investigate.

Horgan has not apologized for spreading fake news nor has he acknowledged that he jumped to conclusions.

 

