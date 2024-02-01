House committee advances articles of impeachment against Sec. Mayorkas

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

In a significant move by the GOP-led House, the Homeland Security Committee advanced two articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, alleging dereliction of duty in handling the U.S.-Mexico border crisis. The vote, which occurred after a marathon 15-hour meeting, was strictly along party lines, ending in an 18-15 decision in the early hours of Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

The first article of impeachment accuses Mayorkas of systematically refusing to comply with federal immigration laws, while the second charges him with breaching public trust through false statements, obstructing lawful oversight, and misleading Congress. The lengthy committee meeting saw Democrats employing delay tactics and proposing amendments, which were eventually blocked by the GOP members, leading to the approval of the articles, the Daily Wire reported.

Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) expressed pride in the committee's decision and called for bipartisan support to hold Mayorkas accountable. The House is expected to debate and vote on Mayorkas' impeachment as early as next week, marking a historical moment as it would be the first impeachment of a Cabinet secretary since 1876. However, the effort faces uncertainties due to a slim GOP majority and doubts among some Republicans, along with the improbability of a conviction in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

“I am proud of the Committee for advancing these historic articles,” Green said in a statement. “I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to do the right thing, put aside the politics, and agree that before we can fix Secretary Mayorkas’ mess, Congress must finally hold this man accountable.”

The investigation into Mayorkas' actions at the border began in June last year, driven by concerns over increasing migrant flows and fentanyl poisonings. Despite initial calls for rapid impeachment, the committee conducted a thorough investigation, culminating in interim reports and hearings.

Democrats have criticized the impeachment proceedings as a political maneuver, yet some bipartisan agreement on immigration policy changes is evident, as evidenced by 14 House Democrats recently joining Republicans to denounce the Biden administration's immigration policies.

The White House has labeled the impeachment effort as unconstitutional, and Mayorkas has dismissed the accusations as false, asserting his commitment to public service.

Concurrently, Senate negotiators, with Mayorkas' involvement, are working on a border deal, which House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) indicated would face opposition in the House. Additionally, House Republicans are conducting a separate corruption-focused impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, setting the stage for potential political confrontations ahead of the upcoming presidential election.