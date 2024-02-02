House Republicans call on Biden to use executive powers to address border crisis
A collective of 64 House Republicans is urging President Biden to leverage his executive authority to tackle the border crisis. This call comes at a critical time while White House and Senate representatives are engaged in discussions to find a middle ground on the matter.
"Speaker Mike Johnson wrote to you in December of 2023, urging you to take executive action to secure the Southern Border. House Republicans have passed H.R.2, legislation that would help stop the flow of illegal immigration and protect our communities," the letter, led by Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, said, Fox News reports.
"Your actions alone created this catastrophe, and you have the power to fix it. You can choose to direct your administration to vigorously enforce the laws on the books today, thereby stemming the tide of illegal immigration and protecting our communities," it read, adding, "Or you can choose to perpetuate this national security and humanitarian crisis through your unequivocal failure of leadership for the American people."
This indicates the House Republican caucus is aligning with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and his doubts about the current bipartisan discussions on border security.
Last summer, the House approved H.R.2, a rigorous immigration and border security bill, aiming to reinstate Trump-era policies such as Remain In Mexico and expand the deportation powers of border agents, among other provisions. However, Democrats have criticized the bill, dismissing it as unfeasible.
Johnson has maintained H.R.2 as the standing stance of House Republicans concerning the border negotiations. Hinson's letter underscores that this view is also widely held among his members.
This stance casts further doubt on the potential success of any border security agreement, even before the details of the bill are made public.
In her letter sent on Friday, Hinson charged Biden with weakening border security via policy decisions and executive actions from his administration.
"The U.S. Southern Border is being overrun by illegal immigrants. The responsibility for this crisis lies with you. Under your direction, your administration has intentionally and systematically undermined U.S. border security by perpetually refusing to enforce countless laws that have worked to secure our Southern Border and prevent illegal immigration," she wrote.
"On January 20, 2021 — your very first day in office — you immediately took executive action to halt border wall construction and issued a moratorium on deportations and immigration enforcement. Your administration has repeatedly ignored Congress’ authority and issued over immigration and border policies that have clearly signaled to illegal immigrants, traffickers, and cartels that America’s borders are open."
