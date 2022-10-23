Despite no evidence of threat, House Speaker Anthony Rota had armed guards at his house during convoy

E-transfer (Canada):

According to a recent story in Blacklock’s Reporter, House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota — so, a Liberal MP — was so alarmed by the freedom convoy protests that he had armed Parliament Hill police stand guard outside of his Ottawa residence at night while he slept, records show. Rota’s office did not comment, for security reasons.

The hypocrisy is staggering. Do you remember when Justin Trudeau said this? Normal Canadians, we shouldn’t have the right to defend ourselves against what we see as an imminent threat with a firearm. Because we're not special. But the speaker of the House of Commons, who was maybe a little hysterical and anxious because of all these scary truckers in the nation's capital and their evil bouncy castles, was able to, at the taxpayers' expense, offload his personal safety onto an armed guard.

They’re not against people defending themselves with guns. They're just against us defending ourselves with guns.

Ontario Provincial Police superintendent Pat Morris testified Wednesday at the trucker commission. He stated that there was no evidence that the demonstrations were any sort of national security level event.

Then he remarked on the accusations of extremism within the convoy.

Let me be clear. No firearms were found in the convoy after the fact either, so that intelligence was right, despite what the mainstream media would have you believe. It was just a media lie.

Morris also explained why so many people were so scared anyway— it was political malice that wasted his time.

So no firearms, no extremism, no threats of violence, but this hypochondriac anxiety-riddled Speaker of the House was expending money on an armed guard outside of his door.

You know what I think the deal is. The politicians have forgotten that they can't control these hearings. They can control who comes to their press conferences. They can control who gets to ask the questions. They can control which friendly media companies they do interviews with. So they can let the lie get all the way around the world before the truth gets its pants on, normally.

But not now. These commission hearings are allowing the public a peek behind the curtain, and these politicians are being fact-checked in real-time. It's the most amount of scrutiny they've been subjected to since Justin Trudeau colonized the media with his bailouts.