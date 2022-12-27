How did Selene Galas get involved with Rebel News?

E-transfer (Canada):

Here's the story for how I first got involved with Rebel News.

If you're tuning in for the first time, my name is Selene Galas. I'm Alberta born and raised, and my story starts with documenting one of the greatest things to ever happen in Canadian history.

It started off with me volunteering to hop into a rental car from Calgary and drive all the way to Ottawa. I knew it wouldn't be easy, but that's precisely why I knew it was worth doing.

During the convoy, Rebel News absolutely dominated the coverage for this historic freedom convoy event. We played an integral role in showcasing one of the greatest moments in Canadian history. It was life-changing, to say the least.

And it wasn't just Canadians that were so vastly impacted. Following the convoy that took place in Ottawa, and the blockades that popped in places like Coutts, Alberta and Windsor, Ontario, convoys and protests similar to the one we saw in Ottawa started to pop up all over the globe, protesting the draconian, unjust COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.

You can relieve all of that Freedom Convoy content on this page, or you can see our coverage on the ground at the Coutts blockade in Alberta at TruckerRebellion.com.