How do Iqaluit locals feel about Trudeau's transition away from fossil fuels?

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Having been in Iqaluit for a few days now, the one thing that has really struck me about this beautiful city is just how remote it truly is.

Now how does a city that is essentially completely isolated from the rest of Canada operate? The answer is fossil fuels. The city completely runs off of diesel, and they simply wouldn’t be able to operate the same without it.

As I’m sure many of you are aware, the Trudeau government is trying to get Canada completely off fossil fuels and into a cleaner and greener economy by the year 2050 in order to combat 'climate change'.

The main question here is do the locals of Iqaluit want to see this transition off of fossil fuels? We’re going to talk with some of the residents and get some opinions on that matter.

If you want to support my coverage in Nunavut, you can consider donating to help my travel costs at RebelFieldReports.com. You can also check out all of my coverage through that same website.