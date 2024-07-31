How Ireland's government attempts to hide mass migration: Fatima Gunning

E-transfer (Canada):

Ireland has been experiencing an influx of asylum seekers entering the country, with the number of migrants being housed in small communities or low-income areas leading to protests against the government's policies.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant recently visited the country, getting a firsthand look at migrant centres set up in small communities like Dundrum, a village of around 200 people that will soon have a facility housing 280 migrants.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Levant was joined by Fatima Gunning, a journalist with independent Irish outlet Gript, which has been covering the asylum influx closely.

Speaking about a question posed to an Irish government minister by her Gript colleague Ben Scallan, which touched on community consultation in setting up facilities for asylum seekers, Gunning told Levant how the government hides these decisions from local residents: