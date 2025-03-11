WATCH: Human Rights Commission stands up against COVID abuses ... Five years late!
A new report finally admits governments trampled freedoms during Australia’s pandemic response — but only after it’s safe to say so.
🚨 Human Rights Commission drops mind-blowing report—FIVE YEARS LATE—on Australia's Covid clown show— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 11, 2025
Their hot take? Governments trampled human rights.
NO SHIT!
Too little, too late. Next time, don't wait til the war's over to pick a side.
Full story: https://t.co/tDYCJ6FJgw pic.twitter.com/RB3pIrd9Fh
The Australian Human Rights Commission’s much-anticipated report on the COVID-19 disaster has finally arrived — five years after the fact — and it’s a real eye-opener. Apparently, the commission’s big takeaway is that our governments trampled on human rights during the pandemic. Big surprise.
The report, titled Collateral Damage, lays out the fallout from the government's lockdowns, vaccine mandates, border closures and quarantine measures. It states the obvious — Disadvantaged Aussies, not the inner-city elite, bore the brunt of these policies — all left to suffer as governments made decisions with no regard for basic freedoms.
They were nowhere to be seen when it was crystal clear what was happening. While we were forced to crowdsource legal funds to defend our rights, the so-called watchdogs were asleep at the wheel.
Now, the commission wants us to believe they’ve had a change of heart, with seven recommendations on human rights protections. Sure, it's a little too late, but at least they're finally saying what was obvious from the start: the way we responded to the pandemic should never happen again.
If anything, this report just highlights how out of touch these bureaucrats were when we needed them most. They picked a side only after the war was over — and even then, it’s a half-hearted attempt to save face.
Avi Yemini
Chief Australian Correspondent
Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.https://followavi.com/
COMMENTS
Chris Jerome commented 2025-03-11 02:36:18 -0400 FlagI also think their nasty vaccine put paid to my Poor Mother. She is in Hospital (maybe dying) for the past month. And they dont give a stuff.
They have taken her Mobile Phone off her, and taken an “Administration Order” out on her. There was nothing wrong with her mind, not untill she went in there to have her arthritic hip fixed. Not only did she not have her hip fixed, she is now worse.
I hope I can make them pay for what they did.
They can stop talking down to me, and victim blaming and give me a payout. A payout for Psychological damages done to me and my Mother. And all the other crap they have done to us over the years.
I have had enough of these authoritarian bullies and their rubbish lies. They are so full of it, and have no human empathy.
Simon Mackenzie commented 2025-03-11 01:13:52 -0400Because now it doesn’t matter. The people who should pay never will pay, while the innocent, and the powerless, will continue to pay for the entitled, the rich and the heartless who think they own everything, including you.